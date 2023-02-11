Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 25.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 833.63 crore Net profit of Usha Martin rose 25.21% to Rs 83.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 833.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 712.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales833.63712.15 17 OPM %15.2314.10 -PBDT123.7697.96 26 PBT106.7580.52 33 NP83.9467.04 25



