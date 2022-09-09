Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 18.59 points or 0.43% at 4265.46 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (down 9.86%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 9.01%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.8%),NLC India Ltd (down 2.83%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NHPC Ltd (down 1.73%), BF Utilities Ltd (down 1.7%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.32%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.27%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.1%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 5.2%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.64%), and SJVN Ltd (up 0.64%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 87.8 or 0.15% at 59776.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.55 points or 0.12% at 17819.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.64 points or 0.23% at 29543.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.51 points or 0.5% at 9143.83.

On BSE,1632 shares were trading in green, 1765 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

