Utilties shares fall
Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 269.91 points or 7.67% at 3250.92 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 20%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 19.7%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 6.99%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 5.52%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 5.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 5%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.88%), NLC India Ltd (down 4.72%), Nava Ltd (down 4.59%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.79%).
On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 3.28%), moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1055.99 or 1.75% at 59149.07.
The Nifty 50 index was down 326.3 points or 1.82% at 17565.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 602.36 points or 2.14% at 27552.53.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 139.64 points or 1.59% at 8641.67.
On BSE,668 shares were trading in green, 2812 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.
