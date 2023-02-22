Utilties shares fall
Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 65.47 points or 2.46% at 2596.58 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 5%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 4.34%),Nava Ltd (down 3.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.9%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.65%), NTPC Ltd (down 2.57%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.39%), and NLC India Ltd (down 2.27%).
On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 1.03%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 0.37%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 874.9 or 1.44% at 59797.82.
The Nifty 50 index was down 260.35 points or 1.46% at 17566.35.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 315.62 points or 1.13% at 27598.79.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 102.54 points or 1.16% at 8699.24.
On BSE,828 shares were trading in green, 2573 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.
