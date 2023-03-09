Utilties shares gain
Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 34.13 points or 1.23% at 2819.01 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.99%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.98%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.51%),CESC Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SJVN Ltd (up 1.32%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.12%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 0.84%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 0.82%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.76%).
On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.73%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.35%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.59%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 110.28 or 0.18% at 60237.81.
The Nifty 50 index was down 30.85 points or 0.17% at 17723.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.05 points or 0.48% at 28308.51.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.13 points or 0.25% at 8915.69.
On BSE,1902 shares were trading in green, 835 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.
