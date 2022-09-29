Utilties stocks rise
Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 78.11 points or 2.01% at 3957.63 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Nava Ltd (up 5.81%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.54%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.22%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.44%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 2.23%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 2.22%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.85%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.83%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.75%).
On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 0.23%), turned lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 500.84 or 0.88% at 57099.12.
The Nifty 50 index was up 145.2 points or 0.86% at 17003.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 418.6 points or 1.5% at 28289.24.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 97.63 points or 1.13% at 8724.92.
On BSE,2303 shares were trading in green, 484 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.
