Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 45.43% to Rs 640.82 crore Net profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 93.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 45.43% to Rs 640.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 440.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income640.82440.63 45 OPM %46.5826.04 -PBDT122.35-26.13 LP PBT122.35-26.13 LP NP93.50-24.63 LP



