Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 33.57% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 23.64% to Rs 471.61 croreNet profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 33.57% to Rs 26.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.64% to Rs 471.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 617.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales471.61617.62 -24 OPM %10.8512.01 -PBDT44.5461.64 -28 PBT35.4052.86 -33 NP26.0639.23 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 17:06 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read