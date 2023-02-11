Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 33.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.64% to Rs 471.61 crore Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 33.57% to Rs 26.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.64% to Rs 471.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 617.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales471.61617.62 -24 OPM %10.8512.01 -PBDT44.5461.64 -28 PBT35.4052.86 -33 NP26.0639.23 -34



