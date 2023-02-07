V-Mart Retail standalone net profit declines 65.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.26% to Rs 776.88 crore Net profit of V-Mart Retail declined 65.03% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 776.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 692.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales776.88692.02 12 OPM %13.3519.55 -PBDT73.68116.75 -37 PBT26.4176.37 -65 NP19.9757.11 -65



