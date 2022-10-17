V-Mart Retail to acquire LimeRoad
For consideration of Rs 31.12 crV-Mart Retail has entered into a business transfer agreement dated 17 October 2022 with A.M. Marketplaces (LimeRoad) and certain other parties for the acquisition of its LimeRoad Business (as defined below in Annexure I), as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, for a lump sum consideration of Rs 31.12 crore.
First Published: Mon,October 17 2022 14:36 IST
