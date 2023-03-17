Va Tech Wabag bags Rs 800-cr order in Bangladesh

The project is funded by multi-lateral funding agencies like World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project (DSIP).

The pure-play water technology company has secured an order worth about Rs 800 crore towards design, build and operate (DBO) for reconstruction, expansion and operation of pagla sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of 200 million litres per day (MLD) at Pagla in the city of Dhaka, Bangladesh for Dhaka Water Supply & Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA).

The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning of the 200 MLD STP followed by operation & maintenance (O&M) for a period of 60 months. This project has the potential to be expanded to 600 MLD in the future, fuelled by city's growing needs.

This plant will operate based on activated sludge treatment process where it uses green fuel (Biogas) generated during the waste water treatment process producing green energy required for running the plant.

This process also meets the Environmental norms and the production of Renewable Energy contributes to cause of combating global climate change.

Commenting on this order win, Arvind Dullu, Regional Business Head - South Asia said, "I'm extremely happy that we are following our stated strategy of making inroads into new markets and focusing on projects funded by Multi- lateral agencies. This project was won against international competition based on our technological superiority & competitiveness and is yet another significant milestone for Wabag. We are thankful to our client for the confidence they have reposed in us and this project will surely be a key reference in our journey."

Va Tech Wabag offers a range of technologies and services for total water solutions in both Municipal and Industrial sectors. The company is a complete life-cycle partner for building water and wastewater infrastructure covering design, engineering, supply, construction, installation, start up and long-term operational management across various business models.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 6.75% to Rs 47.14 crore despite a 12.60% fall in sales to Rs 651.56 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Va Tech Wabag rose 1.56% to Rs 319.75 on Thursday, 16 March 2023.

