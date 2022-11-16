Vaibhav Global allots 51,372 equity shares under ESOP
Vaibhav Global has allotted 51,372 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 15th November, 2022 to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under VGL Employees Stock Option Plan (As Amended) - 2006 and Vaibhav Global Limited Restricted Stock Unit Plan - 2019.
onsequent to the said allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs.32,96,54,040 consisting of 16,48,27,020 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel