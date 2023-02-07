Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 65.22% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 9.83% to Rs 20.00 croreNet profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 65.22% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.0022.18 -10 OPM %17.8011.23 -PBDT3.672.25 63 PBT3.552.15 65 NP2.661.61 65
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 07:36 IST
