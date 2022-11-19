Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.180.08 125 OPM %27.7862.50 -PBDT0.060.05 20 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.040.05 -20
First Published: Sat,November 19 2022 08:03 IST
