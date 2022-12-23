Vardhman Holdings slips after CFO resigns

Vardhman Holdings fell 2.43% to Rs 2807 after the company said that its chief financial officer, Poorva Bhatia, resigned with effect from 21 December 2022.

"Due to some personal reasons, Ms. Poorva Bhatia, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has resigned from the services of the Company w.e.f. 21.12.2022," the company said in a statement on 22 December 2022.

Vardhman Holdings is a non-banking financial company. The company's strategy is to adopt a systematic approach of investment into different asset classes namely debt, equity & real estate and to keep the portfolio dynamic as per the changing market conditions. The company's current portfolio consists of investments into debt, equity and real estate.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 55.93% to Rs 60.51 crore on 85.18% decline in net sales to Rs 2.11 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

