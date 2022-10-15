Vaxtex Cotfab standalone net profit declines 89.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 90.54% to Rs 18.33 crore Net profit of Vaxtex Cotfab declined 89.01% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 90.54% to Rs 18.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.339.62 91 OPM %2.2913.20 -PBDT0.170.98 -83 PBT0.100.91 -89 NP0.100.91 -89



