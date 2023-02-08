Vedant Fashions allots 23,371 equity shares under ESOS

Vedant Fashions has allotted 23,371 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each to the eligible employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the VFL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 - Scheme Pratham (or Scheme) as amended. With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 24,27,78,190/- divided into 24,27,78,190 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,February 08 2023 19:15 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Jayant Infratech fixes record date for bonus issue

Next » Bank of India hikes its Repo based Lending Rate to 9.35%

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]