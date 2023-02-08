Vedant Fashions allots 23,371 equity shares under ESOS

Vedant Fashions has allotted 23,371 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each to the eligible employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the VFL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 - Scheme Pratham (or Scheme) as amended. With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 24,27,78,190/- divided into 24,27,78,190 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

