Vedanta Ltd Slips 4.58%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 1.28%

Vedanta Ltd has lost 14.27% over last one month compared to 9.4% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.16% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd fell 4.58% today to trade at Rs 274.2. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.28% to quote at 19199.6. The index is down 9.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd decreased 3.53% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 7.62 % over last one year compared to the 5.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 14.27% over last one month compared to 9.4% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 440.75 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 206.1 on 01 Jul 2022.

