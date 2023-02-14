Veerhealth Care standalone net profit rises 94.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 2.75 crore Net profit of Veerhealth Care rose 94.12% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.752.65 4 OPM %6.18-4.53 -PBDT0.520.32 63 PBT0.360.19 89 NP0.330.17 94 Net profit of Veerhealth Care rose 94.12% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.752.656.18-4.530.520.320.360.190.330.17 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



