Veerhealth Care standalone net profit rises 94.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 2.75 crore

Net profit of Veerhealth Care rose 94.12% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.752.65 4 OPM %6.18-4.53 -PBDT0.520.32 63 PBT0.360.19 89 NP0.330.17 94

First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:46 IST
