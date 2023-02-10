Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit declines 54.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.32% to Rs 86.41 crore Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients declined 54.80% to Rs 7.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.32% to Rs 86.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 160.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales86.41160.96 -46 OPM %14.5715.62 -PBDT11.7723.67 -50 PBT10.9322.84 -52 NP7.6716.97 -55 Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients declined 54.80% to Rs 7.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.32% to Rs 86.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 160.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.86.41160.9614.5715.6211.7723.6710.9322.847.6716.97



