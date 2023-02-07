Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 50.70% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 37.87% to Rs 508.66 croreNet profit of Vinati Organics rose 50.70% to Rs 125.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.87% to Rs 508.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 368.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales508.66368.95 38 OPM %32.1925.14 -PBDT180.55107.36 68 PBT167.5095.84 75 NP125.4183.22 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 07:37 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read