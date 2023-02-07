Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 50.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.87% to Rs 508.66 crore Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 50.70% to Rs 125.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.87% to Rs 508.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 368.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales508.66368.95 38 OPM %32.1925.14 -PBDT180.55107.36 68 PBT167.5095.84 75 NP125.4183.22 51 Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 50.70% to Rs 125.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.87% to Rs 508.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 368.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.508.66368.9532.1925.14180.55107.36167.5095.84125.4183.22 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)