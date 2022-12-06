Vinati Organics subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary - Veeral Organics
Vinati Organics has subscribed to the additional 13,71,400 fully paidup equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at par, amounting to Rs. 1,37,14,000 by way of subscription towards the rights issue of Veeral Organics, the Wholly Owned Subsidiary, the shares rank pari passu to existing equity shares of the Company.
