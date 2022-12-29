Vintage Coffee & Beverages wins order worth Rs 17.60 cr from South East Asia

Vintage Coffee & Beverages has bagged a large order to supply Instant Coffee from a large brand in South East Asia. The contract is worth Rs 17.60 crore.

The company is also in final stages of finalizing orders with European and West African customers for supply of consumer packs.

First Published: Thu,December 29 2022 09:43 IST
