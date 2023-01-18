Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 30.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.74% to Rs 270.66 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 30.60% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.74% to Rs 270.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 333.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales270.66333.08 -19 OPM %3.714.20 -PBDT10.0314.22 -29 PBT10.0114.22 -30 NP7.3710.62 -31

First Published: Wed,January 18 2023 14:56 IST
