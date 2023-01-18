Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 30.60% in the December 2022 quarter
By Capital Market | Last Updated at January 18 2023 15:04 IST
Sales decline 18.74% to Rs 270.66 croreNet profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 30.60% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.74% to Rs 270.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 333.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales270.66333.08 -19 OPM %3.714.20 -PBDT10.0314.22 -29 PBT10.0114.22 -30 NP7.3710.62 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
- Reliance Industries may hive off green hydrogen business to InvIT
- Bhavik Koladiya takes Ashneer Grover to court over BharatPe share dispute
- Stocks to Watch: ITC, IndusInd Bk, Adani Transmission, Tata Metaliks, RVNL
- Hiring slowdown lifts India's top IT companies' profit per employee
- Sebi moots ASBA-like payment system for secondary market stock trade
- Web Exclusive Preview High RM prices to dent HUL's Q3 margins, revenues may rise up to 14% YoY
- Web Exclusive NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts
- Web Exclusive Consumer Index sees trend reversal ahead of Budget; M&M, ITC near breakout
- Sensex ends 390 pts higher driven by HDFC twins, metals, Nifty above 18,150
- Sonal Varma Budget to balance capex, social agenda
- Clients went overboard on equities in last two years, says Ashish Shanker
- Accenture most valued IT brand, TCS & Infosys value up 2%: Report
- Samsung Electronics spars with India over $110 mn production incentives
- Salasar Techno Engineering gets Rs 143 cr EPC contract from Nepal govt
- Tension builds up between malls, retailers over proposed rental changes
- 360 ONE acquires controlling stake in Mumbai Angels, announces 2 new funds
- Guyana expects proposal from India for long-term crude oil purchases
- Maharashtra enters $2.5 bn partnership for EV battery-swapping stations
- Best of BS Opinion: Capex push in states, Crisis in the Himalayas, and more
- Union Cabinet to meet today; discussion on political resolution likely
- Hiring slowdown lifts India's top IT companies' profit per employee
- Gogoro, Belrise to bet $2.5 bn on battery-swapping infra in Maharashtra
- Sebi moots ASBA-like payment system for secondary market stock trade
- Reliance Industries may hive off green hydrogen business to InvIT
- As China's population declines, India set to become most populous country