Virtual Global Education standalone net profit rises 136.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Reported sales nil Net profit of Virtual Global Education rose 136.36% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-366.67 -PBDT0.280.14 100 PBT0.260.11 136 NP0.260.11 136



