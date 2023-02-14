Vishal Bearings standalone net profit rises 91.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 35.96 crore Net profit of Vishal Bearings rose 91.39% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 35.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.9629.47 22 OPM %30.0919.21 -PBDT9.645.22 85 PBT8.414.36 93 NP5.783.02 91 Net profit of Vishal Bearings rose 91.39% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 35.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.35.9629.4730.0919.219.645.228.414.365.783.02



