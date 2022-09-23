Vitesse Agro reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 4.80 crore Vitesse Agro reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales4.804.31 11 OPM %1.046.03 -PBDT0.050.28 -82 PBT00.24 -100 NP00.18 -100 Vitesse Agro reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.4.804.311.046.030.050.2800.2400.18



