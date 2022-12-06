Viviana Power Tech soars on bagging order from Adani Green Energy Six

Viviana Power Tech jumped 5.96% to Rs 5.10 after the company said that it has bagged an order for execution of 33KV DPDC transmission line (20 kms) in Naranpur, Gujarat, from Adani Green Energy Six.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Vadodara-based Viviana Power Tech is engaged in the business of power transmission, distribution, and industrial EPC space projects (engineering, procurement, and construction). The company provides a wide range of services such as power transmission, EHV substation, testing and commissioning of sub-station and transmission, power distribution network establishment, underground cable laying, upgradation, and modification of existing power systems.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2.80 crore in FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in FY21. Net sales increased by 44.8% YoY to Rs 32.61 crore in the year ended March 2022.

