Volumes jump at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter
Ajanta Pharma Ltd saw volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37229 shares
Quess Corp Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 March 2023.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd saw volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37229 shares. The stock dropped 1.03% to Rs.1,166.80. Volumes stood at 37352 shares in the last session.
Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 20.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.71% to Rs.367.55. Volumes stood at 4.9 lakh shares in the last session.
Suprajit Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 11.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.64% to Rs.375.20. Volumes stood at 96814 shares in the last session.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd saw volume of 758.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.14% to Rs.65.60. Volumes stood at 137.57 lakh shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd witnessed volume of 59580 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9859 shares. The stock increased 3.44% to Rs.5,053.95. Volumes stood at 23114 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT