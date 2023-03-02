Volumes jump at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter

Quess Corp Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 March 2023.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd saw volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37229 shares. The stock dropped 1.03% to Rs.1,166.80. Volumes stood at 37352 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 20.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.71% to Rs.367.55. Volumes stood at 4.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 11.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.64% to Rs.375.20. Volumes stood at 96814 shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd saw volume of 758.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.14% to Rs.65.60. Volumes stood at 137.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd witnessed volume of 59580 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9859 shares. The stock increased 3.44% to Rs.5,053.95. Volumes stood at 23114 shares in the last session.

