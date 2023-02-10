Volumes jump at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter
Akzo Nobel India Ltd saw volume of 3456 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 702 shares
Biocon Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 February 2023.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd saw volume of 3456 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 702 shares. The stock increased 5.49% to Rs.2,349.00. Volumes stood at 1163 shares in the last session.
Biocon Ltd recorded volume of 6.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.86% to Rs.241.05. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.
United Breweries Ltd recorded volume of 11527 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2588 shares. The stock lost 3.66% to Rs.1,492.55. Volumes stood at 4906 shares in the last session.
Campus Activewear Ltd recorded volume of 81321 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21613 shares. The stock gained 4.52% to Rs.413.05. Volumes stood at 37984 shares in the last session.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62401 shares. The stock rose 0.20% to Rs.1,182.55. Volumes stood at 44725 shares in the last session.
