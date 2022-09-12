Volumes jump at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd witnessed volume of 67221 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5870 shares

KNR Constructions Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 September 2022.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd witnessed volume of 67221 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5870 shares. The stock increased 6.50% to Rs.3,300.00. Volumes stood at 3787 shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 21.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.22% to Rs.248.50. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd notched up volume of 3.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40930 shares. The stock slipped 1.82% to Rs.772.25. Volumes stood at 36681 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd saw volume of 34.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.69% to Rs.440.40. Volumes stood at 4.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 55.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.17% to Rs.93.65. Volumes stood at 33.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News