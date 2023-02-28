Volumes jump at Biocon Ltd counter

Biocon Ltd saw volume of 25.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 February 2023.

Biocon Ltd saw volume of 25.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.87% to Rs.227.70. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd recorded volume of 4.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51247 shares. The stock gained 0.54% to Rs.92.50. Volumes stood at 79365 shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd recorded volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14039 shares. The stock gained 0.14% to Rs.1,573.00. Volumes stood at 11079 shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd saw volume of 5.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.02% to Rs.310.70. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Aether Industries Ltd clocked volume of 6416 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3084 shares. The stock gained 0.04% to Rs.875.65. Volumes stood at 1371 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News