Volumes jump at Dabur India Ltd counter
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Bata India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 December 2022.
Dabur India Ltd witnessed volume of 191.79 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 458.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41874 shares. The stock dropped 2.21% to Rs.575.75. Volumes stood at 39068 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd saw volume of 7.31 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 20.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35495 shares. The stock increased 0.17% to Rs.549.60. Volumes stood at 20491 shares in the last session.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 8.78 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.84% to Rs.145.95. Volumes stood at 4.73 lakh shares in the last session.
General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 10.87 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.92% to Rs.194.95. Volumes stood at 10.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 45905 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21847 shares. The stock lost 0.38% to Rs.1,650.45. Volumes stood at 11946 shares in the last session.
