Volumes jump at FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd counter
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd saw volume of 212.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 86.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares
NOCIL Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Lupin Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 November 2022.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd saw volume of 212.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 86.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.43% to Rs.175.00. Volumes stood at 96764 shares in the last session.
NOCIL Ltd registered volume of 6.88 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39434 shares. The stock slipped 3.98% to Rs.220.55. Volumes stood at 73095 shares in the last session.
General Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 2.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32730 shares. The stock rose 6.00% to Rs.144.95. Volumes stood at 59680 shares in the last session.
Lupin Ltd witnessed volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31368 shares. The stock increased 4.54% to Rs.725.55. Volumes stood at 40093 shares in the last session.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd registered volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40847 shares. The stock slipped 4.78% to Rs.515.50. Volumes stood at 44451 shares in the last session.
