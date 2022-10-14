Volumes jump at IFB Industries Ltd counter
Cyient Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 October 2022.
IFB Industries Ltd saw volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8884 shares. The stock increased 10.40% to Rs.976.80. Volumes stood at 9887 shares in the last session.
Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 5.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.16% to Rs.763.65. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 57.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.06% to Rs.703.10. Volumes stood at 18.67 lakh shares in the last session.
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38546 shares. The stock gained 4.77% to Rs.663.85. Volumes stood at 17915 shares in the last session.
Federal Bank Ltd recorded volume of 491.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 145.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.08% to Rs.131.25. Volumes stood at 185.86 lakh shares in the last session.
