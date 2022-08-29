Volumes jump at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 August 2022.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd saw volume of 10.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 83881 shares. The stock increased 4.78% to Rs.353.15. Volumes stood at 64391 shares in the last session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd clocked volume of 164.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.93% to Rs.17.85. Volumes stood at 17.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd registered volume of 134.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.18% to Rs.393.75. Volumes stood at 129.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd saw volume of 26.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.32% to Rs.380.20. Volumes stood at 17.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81498 shares. The stock dropped 2.04% to Rs.614.85. Volumes stood at 25736 shares in the last session.

