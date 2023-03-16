Volumes jump at Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd counter
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd saw volume of 4062.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 49.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81.59 lakh shares
Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 March 2023.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd saw volume of 4062.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 49.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81.59 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.42% to Rs.68.80. Volumes stood at 52.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Transport Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 5.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57270 shares. The stock rose 4.46% to Rs.638.75. Volumes stood at 13754 shares in the last session.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd saw volume of 39.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.44% to Rs.55.25. Volumes stood at 9.67 lakh shares in the last session.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 78.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.10% to Rs.415.15. Volumes stood at 21.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 138.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.13% to Rs.350.55. Volumes stood at 27.56 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT