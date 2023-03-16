Volumes jump at Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd counter

Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 March 2023.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd saw volume of 4062.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 49.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81.59 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.42% to Rs.68.80. Volumes stood at 52.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 5.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57270 shares. The stock rose 4.46% to Rs.638.75. Volumes stood at 13754 shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd saw volume of 39.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.44% to Rs.55.25. Volumes stood at 9.67 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 78.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.10% to Rs.415.15. Volumes stood at 21.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 138.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.13% to Rs.350.55. Volumes stood at 27.56 lakh shares in the last session.

