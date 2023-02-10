Volumes jump at United Breweries Ltd counter
United Breweries Ltd saw volume of 10.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares
Indoco Remedies Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 February 2023.
United Breweries Ltd saw volume of 10.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.11% to Rs.1,470.55. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Indoco Remedies Ltd recorded volume of 7.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.97% to Rs.355.40. Volumes stood at 47294 shares in the last session.
Lux Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20816 shares. The stock slipped 5.50% to Rs.1,343.50. Volumes stood at 36745 shares in the last session.
JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 8.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.41% to Rs.521.85. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 4.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84833 shares. The stock increased 2.77% to Rs.3,319.95. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT