Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter
Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 138.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1077 shares
Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 September 2022.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 138.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1077 shares. The stock gained 2.54% to Rs.2,071.00. Volumes stood at 3919 shares in the last session.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 20.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 86.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24204 shares. The stock slipped 2.40% to Rs.1,936.40. Volumes stood at 46033 shares in the last session.
Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 65376 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13137 shares. The stock increased 8.97% to Rs.584.15. Volumes stood at 11246 shares in the last session.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 34663 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9276 shares. The stock rose 4.92% to Rs.1,476.55. Volumes stood at 9513 shares in the last session.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd saw volume of 18.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.28% to Rs.17.00. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.
