Volumes soar at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd clocked volume of 2238 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 496 shares

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, EIH Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 December 2022.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd clocked volume of 2238 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 496 shares. The stock lost 0.48% to Rs.3,109.95. Volumes stood at 254 shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 52293 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13089 shares. The stock slipped 0.09% to Rs.497.75. Volumes stood at 36023 shares in the last session.

Adani Wilmar Ltd saw volume of 4.57 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.524.65. Volumes stood at 5.56 lakh shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd recorded volume of 34434 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24605 shares. The stock gained 2.08% to Rs.161.90. Volumes stood at 21251 shares in the last session.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd witnessed volume of 37810 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27138 shares. The stock increased 2.09% to Rs.616.05. Volumes stood at 43085 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Mon,December 26 2022 11:00 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT

Prev » Govt To Provide Free Foodgrains To 81.35 Crore Beneficiaries Under NFSA

Next » GTPL Hathway launches an OTT apps aggregating product - GTPL Genie+

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]