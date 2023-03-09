Volumes soar at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter
Home First Finance Company India Ltd recorded volume of 5.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 182.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3249 shares
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 March 2023.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd saw volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18025 shares. The stock increased 5.22% to Rs.330.40. Volumes stood at 43060 shares in the last session.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17330 shares. The stock lost 0.23% to Rs.1,795.10. Volumes stood at 22641 shares in the last session.
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 9571 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1966 shares. The stock increased 3.78% to Rs.487.05. Volumes stood at 2860 shares in the last session.
Manappuram Finance Ltd notched up volume of 17.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.39% to Rs.117.45. Volumes stood at 10.36 lakh shares in the last session.
