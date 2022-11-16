Volumes soar at Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd counter

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 November 2022.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 43.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.64% to Rs.46.80. Volumes stood at 4.75 lakh shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd notched up volume of 328.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50.44 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.91% to Rs.184.50. Volumes stood at 13.61 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 11766 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2103 shares. The stock gained 8.40% to Rs.605.00. Volumes stood at 1261 shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 19751 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4397 shares. The stock gained 0.83% to Rs.693.50. Volumes stood at 4593 shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd registered volume of 9.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.68% to Rs.80.35. Volumes stood at 19.2 lakh shares in the last session.

