Volumes soar at Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd counter

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 43.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.62 lakh shares

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 November 2022.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 43.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.64% to Rs.46.80. Volumes stood at 4.75 lakh shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd notched up volume of 328.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50.44 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.91% to Rs.184.50. Volumes stood at 13.61 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 11766 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2103 shares. The stock gained 8.40% to Rs.605.00. Volumes stood at 1261 shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 19751 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4397 shares. The stock gained 0.83% to Rs.693.50. Volumes stood at 4593 shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd registered volume of 9.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.68% to Rs.80.35. Volumes stood at 19.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,November 16 2022 11:00 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT

Prev » Rajesh Exports Q2 PAT grows 28% to Rs 373 cr

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]