Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 February 2023.
ITI Ltd clocked volume of 35.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.97% to Rs.102.95. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd recorded volume of 451.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.07% to Rs.32.15. Volumes stood at 58.41 lakh shares in the last session.
IFB Industries Ltd registered volume of 79612 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8270 shares. The stock rose 3.38% to Rs.861.05. Volumes stood at 4435 shares in the last session.
Delhivery Ltd notched up volume of 156.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.23 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.57% to Rs.339.95. Volumes stood at 44.88 lakh shares in the last session.
Wockhardt Ltd recorded volume of 33.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.01% to Rs.198.60. Volumes stood at 4.13 lakh shares in the last session.
