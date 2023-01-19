Volumes soar at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter

Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 January 2023.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd recorded volume of 33867 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4357 shares. The stock gained 7.32% to Rs.372.40. Volumes stood at 4487 shares in the last session.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd witnessed volume of 4.7 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85812 shares. The stock dropped 1.17% to Rs.300.75. Volumes stood at 68544 shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 8.76 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.01% to Rs.14.35. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 37068 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10076 shares. The stock increased 4.54% to Rs.4,141.35. Volumes stood at 7129 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd recorded volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66942 shares. The stock lost 0.60% to Rs.1,215.20. Volumes stood at 39098 shares in the last session.

