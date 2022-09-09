Volumes soar at NESCO Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 September 2022.

NESCO Ltd recorded volume of 54722 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5154 shares. The stock gained 8.61% to Rs.658.55. Volumes stood at 14910 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 63491 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11806 shares. The stock rose 4.28% to Rs.3,657.90. Volumes stood at 20942 shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd registered volume of 2.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70506 shares. The stock rose 7.71% to Rs.407.90. Volumes stood at 66891 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd witnessed volume of 90360 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25091 shares. The stock increased 7.33% to Rs.257.00. Volumes stood at 14666 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71799 shares. The stock gained 4.74% to Rs.873.90. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

