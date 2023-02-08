Volumes soar at Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd counter
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 50.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2993 shares
Thermax Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, KRBL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 February 2023.
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 50.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2993 shares. The stock gained 1.64% to Rs.893.25. Volumes stood at 2830 shares in the last session.
Thermax Ltd witnessed volume of 11438 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2458 shares. The stock increased 5.71% to Rs.2,114.00. Volumes stood at 2925 shares in the last session.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 26800 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6462 shares. The stock rose 6.21% to Rs.957.10. Volumes stood at 3275 shares in the last session.
Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 12979 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4941 shares. The stock increased 0.25% to Rs.1,145.00. Volumes stood at 4401 shares in the last session.
KRBL Ltd witnessed volume of 34815 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15529 shares. The stock dropped 1.66% to Rs.367.70. Volumes stood at 19226 shares in the last session.
