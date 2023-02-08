Volumes soar at Symphony Ltd counter
Thermax Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 February 2023.
Symphony Ltd clocked volume of 6.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34546 shares. The stock gained 13.49% to Rs.1,095.45. Volumes stood at 86960 shares in the last session.
Thermax Ltd saw volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46407 shares. The stock increased 5.00% to Rs.2,099.60. Volumes stood at 35623 shares in the last session.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd saw volume of 5.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76903 shares. The stock increased 5.69% to Rs.952.60. Volumes stood at 36735 shares in the last session.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd clocked volume of 6.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.65% to Rs.4,167.75. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 3.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45856 shares. The stock dropped 0.89% to Rs.876.90. Volumes stood at 57937 shares in the last session.
