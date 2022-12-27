Volumes soar at TTK Prestige Ltd counter
TTK Prestige Ltd clocked volume of 10.94 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 24.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44181 shares
CCL Products (India) Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, HEG Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 December 2022.
TTK Prestige Ltd clocked volume of 10.94 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 24.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44181 shares. The stock gained 9.10% to Rs.836.80. Volumes stood at 79183 shares in the last session.
CCL Products (India) Ltd notched up volume of 12.21 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 13.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89576 shares. The stock rose 9.32% to Rs.566.15. Volumes stood at 91712 shares in the last session.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd notched up volume of 6.48 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.08% to Rs.430.85. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.
HEG Ltd saw volume of 9.34 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.78% to Rs.1,038.00. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd registered volume of 101.17 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.53% to Rs.562.85. Volumes stood at 29.19 lakh shares in the last session.
