Volumes spurt at CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd counter
Adani Power Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, Gillette India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 February 2023.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd registered volume of 22.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.75% to Rs.315.60. Volumes stood at 27346 shares in the last session.
Adani Power Ltd registered volume of 79.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.47 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.22% to Rs.182.05. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Wilmar Ltd saw volume of 25.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.399.40. Volumes stood at 87714 shares in the last session.
JK Paper Ltd witnessed volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32536 shares. The stock dropped 0.20% to Rs.408.50. Volumes stood at 51343 shares in the last session.
Gillette India Ltd saw volume of 832 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock dropped 0.53% to Rs.4,907.00. Volumes stood at 842 shares in the last session.
