Volumes spurt at Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd counter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, SIS Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 January 2023.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd notched up volume of 42.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.87 lakh shares. The stock slipped 19.17% to Rs.2,718.80. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd saw volume of 9.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57096 shares. The stock dropped 1.33% to Rs.357.05. Volumes stood at 77220 shares in the last session.
SIS Ltd clocked volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32418 shares. The stock lost 2.17% to Rs.369.50. Volumes stood at 29225 shares in the last session.
Ambuja Cements Ltd clocked volume of 776.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65.37 lakh shares. The stock lost 18.11% to Rs.376.85. Volumes stood at 336.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd clocked volume of 541.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56.16 lakh shares. The stock lost 16.36% to Rs.596.45. Volumes stood at 170.85 lakh shares in the last session.
